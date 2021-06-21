PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Meals on Wheels is asking the community for help in donating much-needed fans for seniors who may not have access to air conditioning.
This is a push Meals on Wheels makes every year when temperatures heat up.
Director of Public Relations Julie Piper Finley says the organization serves and delivers 8,000 meals every weekday in the Portland-Metro area.
She says many people the organization serves live in older homes that don't have air conditioning or live in high-rise apartments in downtown Portland without air conditioning.
The organization is asking for donations of new or gently used electric fans to help its seniors.
"This is just one additional way that we can show all those people that we serve that we're really concerned about their wellbeing," Finley said. "Not just to make sure that they have a meal but to make sure that they have a better aspect of life."
To donate, stop by any one of Meals on Wheels locations or find more information at www.mowp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.