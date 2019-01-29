PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Hawaii Health Department says it has confirmed two cases of measles in unvaccinated kids who visited from Washington state.
Health officials on Jan. 16 said they were investigating two imported cases of measles on the Big Island.
The health department says the kids, who are from the same family, were exposed in Washington state to an infected international guest.
The visitors were advised to remain isolated and, according to the health department, the likelihood of exposure to others is low.
Officials say no other suspected cases have been detected.
A Jan. 16 health alert advised Hawaii healthcare providers to be alert and report potential measles cases.
The measles outbreak in Clark County on Tuesday grew to 36 confirmed cases and 12 suspected.
In Oregon, a suspected exposure was reported in Deschutes County and a single case has been confirmed in Multnomah County.
Oregon Health Authority is keeping a list of all possible public exposure sites. That list can be found here.
