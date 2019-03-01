CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The measles outbreak in Clark County is now up to 68 confirmed cases.
Clark County Public Health released their latest statistics Friday, saying there are three new confirmed cases, along with two additional new suspected cases.
There are no new locations to report where people may have been exposed. The full list of possible exposure sites can be found at clark.wa.gov.
The ages of the confirmed cases are:
- 1 to 10 years: 49 cases
- 11 to 18 years: 15 cases
- 19 to 29 years: one case
- 30 to 39 years: three cases
Of the confirmed cases, 59 were not immunized. Two of the cases involved people who had one measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, while the other seven cases had unconfirmed immunization statuses.
One person has been hospitalized due to the measles, but no patients are currently in the hospital with the disease in Clark County.
Anyone who believes they have been exposed is asked to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing anyone else. People who believe they have symptoms of measles should not go directly to medical offices, urgent care centers or emergency departments – unless experiencing a medical emergency – without calling in advance.
A call center has been established to answer questions at 360-397-8021.
