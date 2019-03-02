CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The confirmed number of cases of measles climbed to 70 on Saturday.
Public Health has identified 70 confirmed cases and has also identified one new location where people may have been exposed to measles.
The new location is listed as The Vancouver Clinic, 700 NE 87th Ave., Vancouver from 3:30 to 9:30 pm Friday, March 1 and 9 am to 12:30 pm Saturday, March 2.
For a complete list of exposure sites, visit the Public Health measles investigation webpage.
On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority said a traveler from Illinois contagious with measles may have exposed people at Portland International Airport and locations in Marion County.
Health officials said the person has not been vaccinated and recently spent time in countries where measles is common.
The traveler was at Portland International Airport on Feb. 22. The possible exposure locations, dates and times are:
- Youth With a Mission, 7085 Battle Creek Road S.E., Salem, 7 a.m. Feb. 18 through 1 p.m. Feb. 22.
- Get Air Trampoline Park, 3910 Rickey St. S.E., Salem, 1:45-5 p.m. Feb. 21.
- Red Robin, 831 Lancaster Dr. N.E., Salem, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
- Portland International Airport: Southwest Airlines check-in area and Concourse C, 12:30-5 p.m. Feb. 22
Health officials urge people who are not immune, have been exposed and have symptoms of measles to avoid immediately going to a medical office. Instead, call a health care provider or urgent care center by telephone to create an entry plan to avoid exposing others in waiting rooms.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Vaccines produce adults.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.