CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Portland International Airport has been identified as an exposure site for the second time during the measles outbreak in Clark County.
Clark County Public Health provided an update Tuesday identifying 23 confirmed cases of the measles, with two additional suspected cases.
The confirmed cases involve 18 children who are 10 years old or younger, four children between 11 and 18 years old and one adult between 19 and 29 years old.
Twenty of the cases involve people who have not been immunized. The three other cases have unverified immunization statuses.
Four new possible exposure sites were identified by health officials Tuesday, including PDX. The airport was first exposed between 10:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Jan. 7, specifically near Concourse D and the Delta Sky Lounge during that time period.
The latest exposure at the airport occurred Jan. 15.
The full list of exposure sites can be found here.
These are the latest sites:
• Kaiser Cascade Park Medical Office, 12607 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19.
• Dollar Tree, 7809-B Vancouver Plaza Drive, Vancouver from 6:30 to 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.
• Portland International Airport, baggage claim and south end of the ticket counter (near Alaska Airlines and Starbucks), 7000 N.E. Airport Way, Portland from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.
• Costco, 4849 N.E. 138th Ave., Portland from 5:30 to 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16.
Clark County Public Health is requiring exclusion of students and staff without documented immunity to measles from only those schools identified as possible exposure sites. Students and staff excluded from those identified schools are also excluded from other schools, child care and other congregate settings. Students and staff at schools where measles exposure did not occur are not impacted by exclusions.
Clark County Public Health is urging anyone who has been exposed at an identified location and believes they have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing others in the waiting room.
A call center was established to answer questions at 360-397-8021.
If you are unsure of your family's immunization status, you can view, download and print your family's immunization information online at MyIR or request a copy of your immunization record from the Washington State Department of Health.
