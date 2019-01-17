Measles outbreak expands in Clark County: 16 cases confirmed, 5 more suspected

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The measles outbreak has expanded again in Clark County.
Clark County Public Health reported Thursday that they now have confirmed 16 cases of measles since Jan. 1, with five additional suspected cases. All the cases involve children.
Health officials had stated Wednesday that the total was up to 14 confirmed cases and three additional suspected cases.
Among the confirmed cases, 14 of the children were not immunized for measles, while the immunization status of the other two children was not known.
Thirteen of the children are 10 years old or younger. The three other children are between 11 and 18 years old.
Additional times and places when people might have been exposed were released Thursday:
Health care facilities:
- Rose Urgent Care and Family Practice, 18 N.W. 20th Ave., Battle Ground from 3:45 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14.
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center Emergency Department, 2211 N.E. 139th St., Vancouver from 11:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14 to 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.
Schools:
- Tukes Valley Primary School, 20601 N.E. 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8.
- Tukes Valley Middle School, 20601 N.E. 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8
A full list of possible exposure sites can be found at this link.
Investigators said it’s not clear if the cases are connected.
Clark County Public Health has established a call center for people with questions at 360-397-8021. The call center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
