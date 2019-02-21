CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The measles outbreak in Clark County grew to 64 confirmed cases Thursday, with two more cases suspected, according to health officials.
Clark County Public Health provided another update Thursday, saying one additional case had been confirmed since Wednesday.
There were no new locations added to the list of exposure sites. The full list can be found here.
The ages of the confirmed cases are:
- 1 to 10 years: 46 cases
- 11 to 18 years: 15 cases
- 19 to 29 years: one case
- 30 to 39 years: two cases
Of the total confirmed cases, 56 involve people who were not immunized. Two people had one measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, while six others have unverified immunization statuses.
Anyone who believes they have been exposed is asked to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing anyone else. People who believe they have symptoms of measles should not go directly to medical offices, urgent care centers or emergency departments – unless experiencing a medical emergency – without calling in advance.
A call center has been established to answer questions at 360-397-8021.
