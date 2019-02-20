Measles outbreak in Clark Co. grows to 63; possible exposure site at Vancouver elementary school

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health Wednesday afternoon confirmed another case of measles, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 63.
The health department is investigating one suspected case and has identified three new locations where people may have been exposed to the virus, including a Vancouver elementary school.
The potential exposure sites and times include:
- The Vancouver Clinic Washougal, 291 C St., Washougal from 7:10 to 10:35 am Thursday, Feb. 14.
- The Vancouver Clinic, 700 NE 87th Ave., Vancouver from 1:50 to 6 pm Monday, Feb. 18.
- Burton Elementary School, 14015 NE 28th St., Vancouver on Monday, Feb. 11; Tuesday, Feb. 12; Wednesday, Feb. 13.
For a complete list of possible exposure sites, visit the health department's measles investigation webpage.
Anyone who believes they have been exposed is asked to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing anyone else. People who believe they have symptoms of measles should not go directly to medical offices, urgent care centers or emergency departments – unless experiencing a medical emergency – without calling in advance.
A call center has been established to answer questions at 360-397-8021.
For information about additional exposure sites in Oregon, linked to the confirmed case in Multnomah County, visit the Oregon Health Authority measles webpage.
