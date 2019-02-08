CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) –Health officials confirmed two additional cases of measles in Clark County Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the area up to 53.
Clark County Public Health says there are another seven suspected cases of measles.
The health department Friday afternoon removed the Vancouver Clinic Salmon Creek from their list of possible exposure sites and did not identify any additional locations.
Public Health says the clinic was notified in advance of the potential measles patient and was able to take preventive measures to ensure others were not exposed to the patient.
A full list of possible exposure sites can be found on the Clark County Public Health website.
Oregon Health Authority earlier this week confirmed three new cases of measles in Multnomah County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Oregon up to four.
The symptoms of measles start with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.
Health officials urge anyone who believes they have been exposed at an identified location and believes they have symptoms to call their healthcare provider before visiting their office.
