CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Health officials in Washington state confirmed another case of measles Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 51.
Another 13 cases are suspected, Clark County Public Health says.
The health department Thursday afternoon identified two new possible exposure sites and times:
- The Vancouver Clinic Salmon Creek, 2525 NE 139th St., Vancouver from 2:50 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4.
- Sea Mar Medical Clinic East Vancouver, 19005 SE 34th St., Vancouver from 1:50 to 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5.
The update Thursday adds one additional case to outbreak in Clark County.
Oregon Health Authority Wednesday confirmed three new cases of measles in Multnomah County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Oregon up to four.
OHA said it's three new cases were confirmed in people who were in close contact with a Multnomah County resident who tested positive for measles on Jan. 25.
One other case of measles has been confirmed in King County, Washington.
Clark County Public Health says all lab results of confirmed cases have matched a wild strain of virus, preventable through vaccination, circulating in Eastern Europe.
A full list of exposure sites in Clark County can be found here.
The symptoms of measles start with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.
Health officials urge anyone who believes they have been exposed at an identified location and believes they have symptoms to call their healthcare provider before visiting their office.
