CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Washington health officials have confirmed another case of measles, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Clark County up to 71.
Clark County Public Health Tuesday also said it was investigating three suspected cases; health officials did not identify any new possible exposure sites.
The health department last week confirmed 70 cases of measles and added PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Emergency Department in Vancouver as a possible exposure site.
For a complete list of possible exposure sites and times, visit the Public Health measles investigation webpage.
Health officials urge people who are not immune, have been exposed and have symptoms of measles to avoid immediately going to a medical office. Instead, call a health care provider or urgent care center by telephone to create an entry plan to avoid exposing others in waiting rooms.
For information about possible exposure sites in Oregon, visit the Oregon Health Authority measles webpage.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.