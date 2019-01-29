CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 36 cases of measles and 12 suspected. The numbers are an uptick from 35 confirmed cases and 11 suspected on Monday.
The health department on Tuesday also confirmed an additional possible exposure site at Word of Grace Bible Church in the 1300 block of Northwest 12th Avenue on Jan. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Health officials on Monday listed OMSI and New Life Mission Church in Portland as possible exposure sites, among others. A full list of possible exposure sites in Clark County can be found here.
Oregon health officials on Tuesday confirmed a possible exposure in Deschutes County that they said is connected to the outbreak in Clark County.
They said the person who was possibly exposed was visiting the area; OHA is awaiting test results to confirm the case.
Oregon Health Authority last week reported a case of measles in Multnomah County and is keeping a list of all possible public exposures. That list can be found here.
The Washington Department of Health also reported one case of measles in King County.
Officials ask anyone who may have been exposed at an identified location to contact their healthcare provider before visiting their medical office.
Symptoms of measles start with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.
