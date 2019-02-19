CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clark County health officials are investigating a new suspected case of measles and have identified another possible exposure site.
Clark County Public Health Monday confirmed 62 cases of measles; that number remained the same Tuesday, with the addition of one suspected case.
The health department Tuesday also extended the timeframe of possible exposure at Pacific Middle School, which was previously identified as a possible exposure site.
The new site and times include:
- PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Emergency Department, 400 NE Mother Joseph Place, Vancouver 7:45 to 11:05 pm Saturday, Feb. 16
Pacific Middle School, 2017 NE 172nd Ave., Vancouver all day until 4:30 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 12. The school was already listed as an exposure site. This extends the exposure period into after-school activities.
For a complete list of possible exposure sites, visit the Clark County Public Health website.
Anyone who believes they have been exposed is asked to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing anyone else. People who believe they have symptoms of measles should not go directly to medical offices, urgent care centers or emergency departments – unless experiencing a medical emergency – without calling in advance.
A call center has been established to answer questions at 360-397-8021.
For information about additional exposure sites in Oregon, linked to the confirmed case in Multnomah County, visit the Oregon Health Authority measles webpage.
