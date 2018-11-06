PORTLAND, OR (AP) - Oregon voters have rejected a measure prohibiting state funding for most abortions Tuesday night.
Measure 106 is an initiative that would ban state funding for most abortions which would mean women who receive their health care through state Medicaid would not have insurance coverage for abortions.
The federal government bans Medicaid funding for abortion, except in cases of rape or incest or to save a mother's life.
The measure was trailing in returns Tuesday night and its failure leaves in place insurance coverage for abortions for women who received their health care through state Medicaid.
Oregon is one of 17 states that uses its own money to provide abortions to women eligible for Medicaid.
Under Measure 106, the state Constitution would have allowed funding for abortion only if a woman is in danger of death because of her physical condition or in cases where funding is required under federal law, which now includes rape and incest.
Voters in Oregon had rejected funding bans in 1978 and 1986.
