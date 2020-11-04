PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –Voters approved Measure 26-217, which will create an independent community oversight board of the Portland Police Bureau.
Calls for PPB reform brought this idea to the table.
The independent police review board made up of community members would independently investigate police employees and make recommendations on police practices.
The board could even fire police officers without interference from city leaders.
"I am very excited about us having a national model. A national model that is intentional about putting the community in the driver's seat," Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said. "We have to rethink what community safety looks like. And for a long time, we've had community members saying I'm not safe when you send a lot of heavily-armed militarized-looking police officers into my community."
Hardesty proposed the measure.
She says now that it's been approved, it's time to appoint a commission that will spend the next 18 months developing the details of that review board.
But the measure's also drawn criticism from the Portland Police Association (PPA).
The union previously told FOX 12 this measure would violate collective bargaining laws.
FOX 12 asked PPA President Brian Hunzeker if the union plans to challenge this, and he said they'll be coming out with a statement soon.
"The voters, unfortunately, were not informed of the actual policy and procedures that are in place," Hunzeker said. "We have an independent oversight committee already in place that is 100 percent solely on its own."
Hardesty says under the passage of the measure, the current Independent Police Review (IPR) would be dissolved in two years.
IPR Director Ross Caldwell released this statement on the passage of Measure 26-217.
"My biggest concern is that the uncertainty this creates will result in the people working at IPR deciding to go work someplace else, and then we would not be able to complete all the investigations we have underway.," Caldwell said. "We are hoping to find a way to keep our employees until this new board gets off the ground, assuming it does."
Mayor Ted Wheeler says this won't require an urgent shift.
"This is not an immediate change. This is something that will happen over the better part of two years," Wheeler said. "The folks working at IPR have a critically important perspective. And I hope that they see this as a call to action to join us and work with us and provide much-needed input and perspective that only they can offer."
Wheeler says the city will restart contract negotiations in January with the police union.
Wheeler also says there are already plans to work with the Oregon Legislature on changing state statute as well.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell also released a statement on the passage of Measure 26-217:
"I am fully supportive of police accountability and measures that are put into place to ensure accountability and transparency. In regard to measure 26-217, the results were loud and clear," Lovell said. "There is a lot of work that needs to be done to implement this measure, and we will be a part of that conversation. We look forward to working with city leaders and other stakeholders in regard to those details."
