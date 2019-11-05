PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tuesday night’s election results are firmly in favor of Portland Public Schools as the district sails to another levy renewal.
There wasn’t much of a question Tuesday night as 73 percent of the voters – 53,333 tallied so far – voted in favor of the levy renewal. Only 26 percent – or 19,241 – voted against.
The levy will directly fund staff salaries. It’s estimated to raise $99 million for the district. They say it will fund more than 800 positions too. If it had failed, those positions would have been at risk.
Board chairwoman Amy Kohnstamm spoke about what that does.
“When we can send in extra support and have, you know, another teacher maybe pulling out kids who are English language learners or a math specialist working with a smaller group of kids or a literacy coach – that is just hugely important for our kids,” she said.
For Portland property owners, this money is assessed at $1.99 on every $1,000 of assessed value.
Last renewed in 2014, this levy is up to the voters every five years, so that rate will be locked in until 2024.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.