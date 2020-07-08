PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some TriMet riders had to wait for their transport on Wednesday, as a mechanical issue disrupted the Red, Blue, and Green Lines.
TriMet said around 2 p.m. a Blue Line operator lost power on one of the trains just west of the Gateway Transit Center.
Turns out, there was some damage to the arm on top of the train that connects it to the overhead wires. Because of that damage, TriMet shut down power to the area. Some riders on Wednesday said the shutdown was frustrating.
“Public transportation–the MAX, the buses, the streetcars, they’re what I depend on, cuz’ I don’t have a car, I’ve never had a car, and it’s frustrating that every time something like this happens, it’s like they wait all day before they start mobilizing the supervisors to come in, let you know what’s happening,” one rider said.
TriMet said they are working to figure out the extend of the damage and said repairs could take up to 10 hours. They said rider should check TriMet’s website before heading out Wednesday night.
