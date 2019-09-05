MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) – A Medford hotel worker was arrested Thursday after a hidden camera caught him sexually harassing a co-worker, according to detectives.
Medford police started investigating at the Sovana Inn in the 250 block of Barnett Road in July after a housekeeper told officers she had been sexually harassed on at least two occasions by a co-worker in a managerial role.
An investigation was conducted and detectives obtained hidden camera footage of some of the alleged acts. Detectives tried several times to contact Fernando Corvacho, the suspect, but were not successful, according to police.
Detectives arrested Corvacho on hotel premises without incident Sept. 5 around 10:30 a.m. Corvacho is facing charges including two counts of sex abuse in the third degree and two counts of harassment.
