NEAR ASHLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Medford man fell from a trail northeast of Ashland Wednesday night and died, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they received a call from a woman reporting the man had fallen from the Lost Falls trail while hiking just before 8:10 p.m. The woman told deputies she had to hike to another location to get enough cell coverage to call 911.
Deputies with help from Ashland Fire & Rescue responded to the area and found 63-year-old Michael Kent Brewster dead in the water at the base of a 100-foot cliff.
A search and rescue team returned to the area Thursday morning to recover Brewster’s body. Brewster’s family has been notified, the sheriff’s office says.
The man’s cause and manner of death is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.