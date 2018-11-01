MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for help finding a 19-year-old man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred over the weekend in Medford.
The shooting occurred around 12 p.m. on Saturday in the 900 block of Alta Street.
Juan Carlos Rodriquez was indicted in connection to the shooting earlier this week and a felony warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to the Medford Police Department.
Rodriquez is Hispanic, stands around five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds, according to officers.
He is often seen wearing red clothing and should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to police, the drive-by shooting occurred near a home and involved a passenger in a vehicle gesturing at a male multiple times.
The passenger fired a handgun in the direction of the victim after driving by the home three times, according to officers.
The shooting is believed to be gang related, though the intended victim is not believed to be involved in gang activity. The weapon involved in the shooting has not been recovered.
Rodriquez previously lived in the 700 block of North Riverside in Medford, according to police. He is also known to frequent the White City area.
Anyone with information about Rodriquez is asked to call dispatch at 541-770-4783.
If you see Rodriquez, call 911.
