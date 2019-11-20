MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) – A woman in southern Oregon is facing charges for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a youth hockey organization.
Cara J. Ruettgers, 43, of Medford, served as treasurer and then president of the Rogue Valley Youth Hockey Association from 2016 to 2019.
She embezzled approximately $57,000 from the nonprofit, the Medford Police Department says.
The board of directors discovered missing funds and notified investigators.
Officers arrested Ruettgers Nov. 8, lodging her in jail on one count of aggravated theft. A grand jury Wednesday indicted her on four counts of aggravated theft, one count of identity theft, one count of forgery, and one count of theft in the second degree.
