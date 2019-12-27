KELSO, WA (KPTV)- A medic unit was stolen from Cowlitz County Friday
Firefighters with Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to a private residence for a report of breathing difficulties in the Lexington area just after 12 p.m.
Crews said they were attending to the patient when a family member left the residence and drove off in the Medic Unit.
Responding crews immediately reported the theft and several police agencies-initiated pursuit as the Medic Unit, with emergency lights activated, entered I-5 southbound.
Fire crews remained on scene and assisted the patient with her home oxygen; the patient was not transported and remained home, according to crews.
Officials said they pursued the vehicle as it proceeded southbound, crossing multiple lanes of travel at speeds of at least 80 mph with emergency light activated.
Police units deployed spike strips on north and southbound lanes of I-5 which the suspect drove over flattening all six tires of the medic unit.
The suspect then drove the unit into the median and partially onto the mainline Burlington Northern train tracks where he was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported, according to officials.
