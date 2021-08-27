MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - Medical crisis teams will soon be helping out hard hit hospitals across the state of Oregon.
Governor Kate Brown made the announcement earlier this week that up to 500 medical personnel would deploy to central and southern Oregon as well as long-term care facilities statewide.
Asante Hospitals are now over capacity, which means they have no more beds left. The emergency room preparedness manager, Jackie DeSilva, said the help from these teams can’t come soon enough.
“The situation is quite dire we are dealing with a big surge of COVID patients and we have surged into and filled our ICU and expanded our ICU so we are seeing a significant number of COVID patients through our system,” DeSilva said.
She said they’re at a point now where they have to board patients in the emergency room. She also said they’ve had to turn some transfers from other facilities away because they don’t have the beds.
“These crisis teams that are coming in to help us are going to be exponentially helpful we have been asking for clinical support to help to provide the care to the community that we need to provide,” she said.
DeSilva said they expect about 100 medical personnel from Jogen Health Solutions, a medical staffing company the state has now contracted with to help with the surge.
Asante Medford also has help from 75 National Guard Members and 10 paramedics provided by FEMA. However, even with this extra help, the hospital still has hundreds of positions it needs to fill.
“To add to that problem we have 700 open positions across Asante right now and so as you can see we have clinical openings we have non clinical openings,” DeSilva said.
“We are short staffed you know we are dealing with really bad nurse to patient ratios where nurses are caring for more patients than they normally would on a given day which makes things dangerous.”
DeSilva said healthcare workers are doing the best they can but they’re worried about the next couple of weeks, especially if cases and hospitalizations continue to spike.
“The nurses that are on the front lines are really doing the best that they can they’re really working as hard as they can,” she said. “It breaks our hearts every single day to sit and have the conversations that we have to have around the care that we need to provide to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.