COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at a fire station in Woodland.
The burglary at a Cowlitz Fire District #1 station on Woodland Heights Road was reported to the sheriff's office on Monday.
The sheriff's office said all medical equipment was stolen from vehicles that were parked inside the station.
The stolen equipment included a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), oxygen tanks, a Lifepak AED, and BK and Kenwood brand portable radios.
Several Stihl chainsaws were also stolen, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Deputy Kelly Pattison at 360-577-3092. Please reference case number A20-3243.
