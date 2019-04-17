VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office released reports regarding the deadly shooting of a Cowlitz County deputy and the subsequent shooting death of the suspect.
Deputy Justin DeRosier, 29, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County report.
DeRosier was shot after responding to a call about a disabled motorhome in Kalama on Saturday night.
The following night, law enforcement officers shot and killed the suspect, 33-year-old Brian Butts, in Kalama. Investigators said Butts was last known to be living in Longview and the motorhome was registered to his mother in Columbia County, OR.
Another suspect arrested in connection with this case, Matthew Veatch, told investigators that Butts came to him and said he needed to get rid of a gun, get out of the area and later admitted that he “shot a cop,” according to court documents.
Butts died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office.
A possible motive has not been released for Butts shooting DeRosier. Butts is the half-brother of Daniel Butts, who shot and killed Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter in 2011. Daniel Butts was sentenced to life in prison last month.
Multiple fundraising efforts have been launched to support DeRosier’s family. DeRosier was married with a 5-month-old daughter.
DeRosier is the first Cowlitz County deputy killed in the line of duty. A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 24 at the Earle A. & Virginia H. Chiles Center at the University of Portland, 5000 N. Willamette Blvd., Portland.
A live video feed of the service will be shown at New Life Church, 2441 42nd Ave., Longview.
