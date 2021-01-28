VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was found unresponsive on a Vancouver road.
The man was in the roadway on the 7000 block of Northeast Andresen Road at 11 a.m. Jan. 18. He was taken to the hospital and subsequently pronounced dead the following day.
The man was 5 feet 11 inches tall and around 180 pounds, with blue to blue-gray eyes and light reddish-brown hair with some gray.
The man is believed to be between 35 and 65 years old, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.
