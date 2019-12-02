Medical examiner confirms murder-suicide involving woman, estranged husband in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed a woman was shot and killed by her estranged husband, who then killed himself.
The cause of death for Tiffany Hill, 35, of Vancouver, was determined to be a gunshot wound to the chest. Her manner of death was a homicide, according to information released by the medical examiner Monday.
Hill was shot by Keland J. Hill, 38, of Vancouver, in the parking lot of Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School on Nov. 26. Another person in the car was also shot, but that victim survived. Investigators said three children were in the car at the time of the shooting.
Keland Hill led law enforcement on a short chase after the shooting, before he stopped and turned the gun on himself. The medical examiner ruled his manner of death to be suicide.
Court records showed a history of domestic violence by Keland Hill toward Tiffany Hill. A restraining order was granted in October, with Tiffany Hill writing, “I fear for my life. He continues to violate the no contact order and I know he is getting angrier.”
Court documents state Keland Hill was suspected of placing a GPS tracking device on Tiffany Hill’s car. Keland Hill was subsequently arrested. He had recently been released from jail on bail pending a court hearing.
More than 150 people gathered at Esther Short Park to remember Tiffany Hill on Sunday. She leaves behind three children, according to a GoFundMe page.
