PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirms Owen Klinger’s body was recovered from the Willamette River Sunday afternoon.
Klinger, 18, was found dead in the water off Northwest St. Helens Road near the St. Johns Bridge, according to law enforcement.
Family and friends had been searching for the University of Portland freshman for weeks.
Klinger’s family in a statement Monday said the body was believed to be Klinger’s. That was confirmed by the medical examiner Tuesday.
Authorities haven’t released any additional details about the body or if the death is suspicious.
Klinger was last seen on the University of Portland campus leaving Christie Hall on Oct. 6. On Tuesday, UP students and staff gathered at the university’s chapel to remember Klinger.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
