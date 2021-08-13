PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Medical Examiner determined that the person who died during the heat wave that hit the region on Wednesday was not heat-related.
The Multnomah County Medical Examiner said that the death happened on Thursday in Portland. After further examination from the state medical examiner, the case is being excluded and said there are no additional heat-related cases.
Multnomah County said in June and July, 62 people died as a result of excessive heat. Confirmation on several others is pending toxicology results. Until this year, Multnomah County recorded only two hyperthermia deaths since 2010. There was one each in 2016 and 2018.
SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A state of emergency has been declared by Governor Kate Brown Tuesday ahead of a forecasted heat wave that will bring tripl…
The county also said that visits to emergency departments for heat-related issues were up. There have been at least ten visits for heat-related illness during the first two days of this week’s heat wave. That's up from the normal zero to one visit per day, but lower than the 150 total visits in June.
FOX 12 has compiled a list of available cooling centers open this week.
(1) comment
I just don’t get it We here in Oregon have gone back to mandatory mask wearing again because the cases of COVID 19 are on the rise once again Not to mention here on the coast the cases are at a all time high especially after each weekend the number keep climbing Why can’t we get some kind of financial relief as California residence received The federal government sent moneys to each state and so far I’ve not heard that any other state has compensated its residences as California has then we could stay home for a week to try and get ahead of this virus !!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.