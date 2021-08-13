PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Medical Examiner determined that the person who died during the heat wave that hit the region on Wednesday was not heat-related.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner said that the death happened on Thursday in Portland. After further examination from the state medical examiner, the case is being excluded and said there are no additional heat-related cases.

Multnomah County said in June and July, 62 people died as a result of excessive heat. Confirmation on several others is pending toxicology results. Until this year, Multnomah County recorded only two hyperthermia deaths since 2010. There was one each in 2016 and 2018.

The county also said that visits to emergency departments for heat-related issues were up. There have been at least ten visits for heat-related illness during the first two days of this week’s heat wave. That's up from the normal zero to one visit per day, but lower than the 150 total visits in June.

FOX 12 has compiled a list of available cooling centers open this week.