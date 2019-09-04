Medical examiner identifies 81-year-old man who died in Vancouver crash

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died in a two-car crash in Vancouver.
The crash occurred at 5:17 p.m. Sunday at Southeast 164th Avenue and 12th Street.
Investigators said Don L. Cox, 81, of Washougal, was driving a 1995 Cadillac and turned left against a red light from northbound 164th Avenue to westbound 12th Street. His car collided with a 2015 BMW that was heading south on Southeast 164th Avenue.
The driver of the BMW had a green light, according to police.
The collision pushed the Cadillac into a traffic signal pole. Cox was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner determined his cause of death was blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled an accident.
The female driver of the BMW and her male passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
