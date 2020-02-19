Medical examiner identifies 19-year-old shot, killed after breaking into Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 19-year-old who was shot and killed after breaking into a Vancouver home.
Officers responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Beach Drive at 10:20 p.m. Feb. 13.
Investigators said Franson J. Take of Vancouver broke into a home with people inside. Police said Take kicked in a rear door of the home, charged toward the homeowner and was shot by the homeowner.
After he was shot, Take went outside and collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner ruled his cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso.
Nobody else was injured, according to investigators.
No further details have been released about the investigation.
