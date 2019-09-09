VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman who died after a hit-and-run crash in Vancouver last week.
Huong Nguyen, 58, of Portland, died of multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner's office.
The crash occurred Thursday evening in a parking lot in the 500 block of Southeast Chkalov Drive.
Nguyen was located on the ground, but conscious and alert with unknown injuries. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.
The driver of the involved vehicle, identified as Dennis Bogle, 58, of Vancouver, did not remain at the scene. He was arrested Friday evening at his home.
Police said Bogle's Dodge pickup truck was located at his home and taken for evidence purposes.
According to the Clark County Jail, Bogle is facing charges of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run death, and three counts of third-degree driving while suspended.
