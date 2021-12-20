CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed near Amboy last week.

The medical examiner says Andrew W. Dickson, 34, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His death was ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, just after 9 p.m., deputies responded to an assault with a weapon in the 43100 block of Northeast Cedar Mist Road. The Clark County Sheriff's Office said deputies learned that a man had been shot inside a home by someone they knew.

Deputies arrived and found Dickson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, identified as Joshua George Spellman, 32, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

The sheriff's office said detectives learned Spellman shot Dickson during an argument. No additional information about the investigation has been released at this time.