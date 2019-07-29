Medical examiner identifies driver, motorcyclist killed in Vancouver crash

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the driver of a car and a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Vancouver on Friday night.
Emergency crews responded to Northeast 18th Street and 187th Avenue at 11:45 p.m.
Investigators said the crash involved a 2005 BMW X5 and two “sport type” motorcycles. The driver of the BMW was heading south on 187th Avenue and was making a left turn onto 18th Street when the two motorcyclists hit the driver’s side door of the car.
The driver of the BMW, Renee L. Unell, 50, of Camas, was pronounced dead at the scene. An 8-year-old passenger in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
One of the motorcyclists, 23-year-old Matthew L. Stevens of Vancouver, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second motorcyclist suffered injuries described as minor.
Police said the investigation is continuing, but alcohol use by the motorcyclists is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.