Medical examiner identifies suspect shot, killed by police in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 50-year-old suspect who was shot and killed by police in Vancouver.
Officers responded to a fight between two men at Northeast Stapleton Road and East Fourth Plain Boulevard at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers said one of the men was on the ground, unconscious, when they arrived at the scene.
A second man, William E. Abbe of Vancouver, was carrying “sharpened objects,” according to police.
Officers said Abbe refused their commands to drop the weapons.
The Vancouver Police Department reported that three officers subsequently fired at Abbe. Law enforcement did not provide an update on the suspect’s condition Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect had been taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The medical examiner’s office reported Thursday that Abbe’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and he had been shot by law enforcement. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.
FOX 12 viewers sent in video of the confrontation involving police and Abbe that led to the deadly shooting.
Vancouver police on Thursday said the man who was assaulted and knocked unconscious by Abbe prior to the shooting was taken to the hospital and has since been released. That man's name was not released.
No further details have been released about the ongoing investigation.
Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain released a statement Wednesday saying, in part, “We appreciate the community's patience and understanding as we await the results of the investigation.”
(1) comment
[angry] I hope and pray the family of the dead person killed by the Vancouver Police sue the pants off of this police force.
