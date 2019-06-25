AMBOY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office has identified two men who were found shot dead at a property in Amboy over the weekend.
The two men were identified as 84-year-old Vernon W. Snider and 56-year-old Robert E. Rowland, both of Amboy.
Clark County deputies responded to a home on Northeast 419th Street at about 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a possible homicide.
When deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of Snider and Rowland.
The medical examiner said Snider died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and determined the manner of death was homicide.
Rowland's cause of death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.
No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.