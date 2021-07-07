PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon State Medical Examiner has identified the two men who were killed in an apartment fire in northeast Portland early Sunday morning.
Robert William Gremillion, 31, and Seth Robert Thompson, 31, were found dead after a four-alarm fire tore through the Heidi Manor Apartment off Northeast Weidler Street. Portland police confirmed to FOX 12 that the two men were roommates.
Four people were injured during the fire. One of the victims, a 25-year-old woman, remains in the hospital with critical injuries. Information about the other victims has not yet been released.
Portland Fire & Rescue Senior Fire Inspector Paul Jennings says there were no sprinklers in the building that he believes was built in 1971. Jennings told FOX 12 that at that time it was not required for buildings to have sprinklers.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators were able to start sifting through the debris on Wednesday after the buildings were deemed safe to work in.
Fire investigators believe that there are people with critical information who have not come forward. Anyone with information about the deadly fire is asked to email Detective Meredith Hopper at meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers of Oregon at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.
