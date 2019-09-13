VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Medical examiner identified the two people found dead inside a Vancouver home Friday evening.
Police said they responded to a home in the 8400 block of Mt. Olympus Avenue on the report of two people injured inside on Sept. 6.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male and a female dead.
Officials said the woman, identified as Jennifer Robichaud, 32, of Portland died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. Her manner of death was homicide by the man inside the home.
The man, identified as Richard T. Aune, 64, of Vancouver, died as a result of a gunshot wound to his head determined to be a suicide.
