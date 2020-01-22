Medical examiner identifies two teens hit, killed after stepping into roadway in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two teens who were hit and killed in Vancouver on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to Northeast 112th Avenue and 23rd Circle at around 6:30 a.m.
Police said two teens stepped off the curb and into the roadway when they were hit by the driver of a pickup. The teens were pronounced dead at the scene.
They were identified as 14-year-old Taylor T. Crepeau and 17-year-old Andrew A. Friedt, both of Vancouver.
The medical examiner’s office listed the cause of death for both teens as multiple blunt force injuries due to a collision. The manner of death in both cases was ruled an accident.
The driver remained at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation. Officers said the driver was not believed to be impaired at the time of the crash.
There is street lighting in the area where the crash occurred, however investigators said the teens were wearing dark-colored clothing and crossing mid-block where there is not a crosswalk.
Police said they do not believe the driver saw the pedestrians in time to stop before hitting them.
Evergreen Public Schools confirmed Crepeau was a student at Wy’east Middle School. A letter was sent home to parents saying he was in the eighth grade and counselors would be available throughout the district to support students and staff.
Friedt was not a student in the district.
No further details were released Tuesday about the investigation.
