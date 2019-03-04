VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The medical examiner has identified the 29-year-old man who was shot and killed by officers in Vancouver.
The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Monday that Michael E. Pierce of Vancouver died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Pierce was shot Thursday after officers responded to multiple reports of a man near West 12th Street and Jefferson Street pointing handguns at people and vehicles in the area.
Officers arrived and said Pierce brandished his firearms at them.
Two officers – Officer Christopher Douville and Officer Andrew Dunbar – fired their weapons and shot Pierce. The officers were not injured. They were placed on critical incident leave.
Friends told FOX 12 last week that Pierce suffered from a mental illness. They said his guns were not real.
The Vancouver Police Department reported the investigation is ongoing and investigators have not released details about whether Pierce was holding real weapons.
