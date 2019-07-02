VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a body found Monday as a missing Vancouver man.
The cause and manner of death for 36-year-old Leif E. Vigeland has not been released.
The Vancouver Police Department had asked for the public’s help locating Vigeland on Saturday night. He was last seen leaving his east Vancouver home Thursday.
Vigeland was training for a triathlon and left on his black Trek road bike. His bicycle was found Saturday at Wintler Community Park on Beach Drive in Vancouver.
No details were immediately released about where his body was found or any other details about the investigation. A body was recovered from the Columbia River near Tidewater Cove in Vancouver on Monday, but police have not confirmed it is connected to this case.
