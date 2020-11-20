CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a father and son who died in a plane crash in a remote area near Estacada on Monday morning.
Jared Scott Sabin, 44, and Gavyn Scott Sabin, 19, of Salem, died in the crash in the Mt. Hood National Forest.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of the crash by aircraft controllers just after 6:00 a.m. that morning.
The plane had left Salem that morning, and the pilot had planned to stop in Troutdale before continuing on to Idaho then Utah, according to the sheriff's office. It’s unclear who was flying the plane at the time of the crash.
The sheriff’s office said the pilot had reported having trouble due to the bad weather and reported ice was beginning to form on the plane. The pilot said he was going to change course. Aircraft controllers lost contact with the plane a few minutes later.
On Tuesday, search and rescue crews were deployed into the Fish Creek Basin, where its believed the plane may have crashed. This area is considered a difficult area to reach, and wildfire damage has made it worse. Search efforts continued into the week, with the sheriff's office previously reporting that crews have not found any wreckage despite drone and aircraft flyovers in the area.
Family members have been notified and thanked everyone who has expressed their support. Jared Sabin is survived by his wife and three kids. Gavyn Sabin is survived by his mother, his three siblings, and his fiancée.
A GoFundMe account has been established for the Sabin family here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bonnie-amp-charlene-sabin
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.