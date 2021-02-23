LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The state examiner’s office determined the cause of death of a man found dead in Siletz Saturday.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious man lying on the ground near Government Hill Road just after 6:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found Richard Mann of Longsden deceased. LCSO said evidence at the scene does suggest foul play.
The state examiner’s office determined Mann’s death was caused by gunfire.
On Monday, LCSO Investigators, Oregon State Police, Lincoln City Police Department and Newport Police Department executed search warrants at two different houses in the 500 block of Tolowa Court, authorities said. A car was seized during the search.
LCSO says the investigation is active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Abby Dorsey at 541-265-0777 and refer to case 21S-00358.
