Medical Examiner: Man who died after police encounter near PSU overdosed

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Medical Examiner on Monday released a cause of death for a 52-year-old man who died while in custody on Thanksgiving Day.
Richard A. Barry died on Nov. 22 from acute Methamphetamine and Cocaine toxicity, the Medical Examiner’s Office says; his death has been ruled accidental.
Barry died at a hospital after being detained by police near Portland State University.
Officers detained him while responding to perform a welfare check near Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Mill Street; Barry was reportedly yelling and running around in the streets.
PSU officers initially responded and called Portland police to help after Barry struggled with the officers. Portland police helped restrain Barry and called an ambulance to the scene.
The Medical Examiner’s Office confirms Barry’s death was not related to officer involvement.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.