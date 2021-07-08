Medical examiner releases identity of victim in Hazel Dell homicide

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of the person shot and killed in Hazel Dell on Tuesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, at about 2:20 p.m., deputies were called out to the report of possible gunfire in the 600 block of Northeast 82nd Street. Deputies searched the home and found a person dead. The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Michael Neil Brachais. The medical examiner says he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The sheriff's office said three people of interest were detained on Wednesday in relation to the homicide. A search warrant was served by the Southwest Regional SWAT Team at a home in the 1700 block of Southeast 6th Avenue in Camas. Following interviews by Major Crimes detectives, the sheriff's office said Justin N. Romero, 31, was arrested for second-degree murder and booked into the Clark County Jail.
There are no other outstanding suspects, according to the sheriff's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.