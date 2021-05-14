Medical examiner releases sketch, seeks help identifying woman found dead in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman found dead in the Lents neighborhood earlier this month.
The medical examiner says the woman died on May 3. She was found in the greenspace near Southeast Foster Road and Interstate 205.
The woman was white, between the ages of 40 and 60, about 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighed 92 pounds. She had short, straight graying black hair. The medical examiner says the woman had no scars or tattoos, but was missing an upper left front tooth. She wore a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who believes they know who this woman might be is asked to contact the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office at 503-988-0055. Please reference case number MUS-210503-577.
