Medical examiner seeks help to identify SE Portland hit-and-run victim

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in southeast Portland last month.

The hit-and-run occurred on Sept. 2 at about 9:49 a.m. at Southeast Holgate near Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard. The unidentified man was walking on the shoulder when he was struck by a driver who then fled the scene.

Portland police search for the suspect driver, who was described as a man, shirtless, with long hair in a bun on his head, but officers were unable to locate him.

The victim was described as a white man in his early 30s, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 149 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He has a "JJR" tattoo on his left arm and a cross tattoo on his right shoulder, according to the medical examiner's office.

Anyone who might know the victim's identity is asked to call the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office at 503-988-0055.