PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman found dead in the Northwest Industrial District in November.
The woman’s body was discovered in a wooded area near Northwest St. Helens Road and 44th Avenue on Nov. 13.
The area is known for homeless camping, according to investigators.
The woman is described as white, between the ages of 30 and 50 years old, with wavy or curly hair. She no longer had her own teeth and might have worn dentures.
The woman was wearing a small red Nike DriFit T-Shirt with the word “Elite” printed on the front, along with a medium blue Ralph Lauren Active fleece jacket with black trim.
Her cause of death was not released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the medical examiner’s office at 971-673-8220.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.