VANCOUVER, OR (KPTV) - A Vancouver man whose body was recovered from the Columbia River in July died from drowning, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The medical examiner released the cause of death Wednesday for 36-year-old Leif E. Vigeland.
Vigeland was reported missing at the end of June. Police said he had been training for a triathlon and was last seen on his bicycle.
Vigeland’s bike was found at Wintler Community Park on Beach Drive in Vancouver on June 29.
A boater discovered his body July 1 near Tidewater Cove in Vancouver.
The manner of death remains undetermined, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. No further details were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
