MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) – The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office says a woman found dead in a Medford motel room was murdered and died as a result of multiple stab wounds.
Medford police shared the results of the autopsy Tuesday afternoon and said the knife believed to have been used to kill 23-year-old Sierra Bree Clemens, of Grass Valley, California, was recovered during the investigation.
Clemens was found dead in the bathroom of a room at the Tiki Lodge Motel on North Riverside Avenue earlier this month. Law enforcement later that day said they found evidence of a violent disturbance.
The Medford Police Department said officers at the motel had to force entry into the room and thought they heard someone escape through the bathroom window.
Officers, including a police dog, later found Justin Lee Graham-Yaeger, 33, hiding in a nearby dumpster.
Graham-Yaeger was arrested after sustaining a bite wound from K9 Kylo and receiving medical treatment. After he was released from the hospital, Graham-Yaeger he was lodged at the Jackson County Jail, where he is facing a murder charge.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
